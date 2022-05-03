(Pocket-lint) - Pocket-lint will soon kick off its first PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX.

Starting Monday 9 and running to Friday 13 May 2022, we will be featuring a whole stack of features, reviews, interviews, videos and other exciting snippets dedicated to gaming on a PC.

You will be able to follow all of our content on a dedicated section right here on Pocket-lint and discover everything from the best games to buy right now, to explanations of each main feature to look out for on a modern graphics card.

There should be something for everyone, including tips on building your own gaming PC and why ray tracing is transforming PC games.

We'll also be talking to some of the most important people in the business, to find out their views on what the present and future for gamers looks like. Plus, give you our impressions on the mice, monitors, keyboards and accessories that we've tested recently, to help you make your next purchasing decision.

So make sure you bookmark the PC Gaming hub and come back to Pocket-lint all next week to discover everything there is to know about PC gaming and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Writing by Rik Henderson.