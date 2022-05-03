Valve's Steam Deck now supports many more games

(Pocket-lint) - When the Steam Deck first launched people were naturally curious about which games would run on the console. There were just 100 games that were playable at the time but that number has steadily climbed over the last few months.

We wrote before about how to see which games will work on Steam Deck before you purchased, but it's worth knowing that that are now over 1,289 games that are said to be fully "verified".

As we've shown, there are various ways to check which games from your library are deemed either "verified", "playable" or "unsupported". The easiest of these tools is naturally the official one where you can see at a glance which of your games sit in those categories.

It's nice to be able to see these things at a glance though and Boiling Steam has created a nice graph to do just that.

According to that post, there are currently over 2,400 games deemed "playable" on the handheld games console. More importantly, you can see a steep climb in the number of compatible games since the Steam Deck launched.

This data was gathered from the SteamDB and it's also possible to see the running total of verified and playable games on Protondb as well.

The future is certainly looking bright for Steam Deck.

Writing by Adrian Willings.