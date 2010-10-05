  Welcome to the Panasonic Jungle

Wow. This one has got massive flop written all over it.

Not only does Panasonic's latest gaming console, the Jungle, look like something from the 1990s, the handheld gaming market is a pretty hard nut to crack, especially given the rise of mobile and tablet based games.

The Panasonic Jungle looks like being the first device of the offshoot Panasonic Cloud Entertainment division (PCENT), which is an online media and gaming portal by the looks of things, with tie-ups with the likes of Machinima already announced.

Looking at the newly set up Jungle website, it looks as if Jungle will be a brand, rather than just a device.

With regards to the gaming device, the only official statement so far reads:

"All we can say for now is that this mean little machine features a kick ass display, touch pad, keyboard, and other gaming controls that we'll be saying more about soon.

"Stay very closely tuned unless you’re tone deaf. And then you should keep your eyes open".

It's all very cool and funky - it looks as if the Jungle could be squarely aimed at teenagers.

Reports suggest the Jungle handheld is a Linux based machine, with a micro-USB and a mini-HDMI on board. It's got a full QWERTY keyboard to go with the D-Pad and button arrangement.

A video has also emerged of a Battlestar Galactica title that we have to admit, doesn't look too shabby.

But, we don't think it's the quality of the content that will be Panasonic's undoing with this machine. It's the fact that the device is fugly as hell, and is hardly pocket-friendly.

We'll hold our hands up and admit that we were wrong if the Jungle proves to be a big hit. But the chances are, it will be Panasonic's 3DO all over again.