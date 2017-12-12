Christmas deal: Save $50 on Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle
- Buy it now on Amazon US and Amazon UK
If you've been waiting to buy the Oculus Rift, now is the time to get it, as Amazon has just slashed the system's price.
Amazon (US) knocked $50 off the Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle, bringing the price down to $349. The bundle was already reduced to $399 earlier in the year, and at that price, it was a good deal, but at $350, it's even more tempting. As well as the Rift VR headset, you get the Touch Controllers and six free games.
Those games are: Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, and Robo Recall. They're all made available to customers as soon as the Touch controllers are activated. There are stacks of other games available through the Oculus online store, as well. More than 500 in fact, including Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Batman: Arkham VR.
But, in order to use this Oculus bundle, you do need a compatible PC that's capable of running the Oculus Rift. (You can read all about from here.) Aside from that, all the required hardware is included. However, unlike other pricier Rift bundles, you do not get the optional Xbox One controller and wireless OC adapter.
Keep in mind this deal isn't US-only. Amazon (UK) has also knocked £50 off the Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle, bringing the price down to £349. See the Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle on Amazon UK.
- Christmas deal: Save $50 on Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle
- Ataribox pre-orders start 14 December: Price, specs, release date and more
- Nintendo sells 10m Switch consoles in nine months, just 3.5m less than Wii U in five years
- Become a wizard or witch in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, due for iOS and Android in 2018
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Is the Sea of Thieves Xbox One controller the best you've ever seen?
- Nintendo Switch tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new console
- Xbox One X vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- Can't buy a SNES Classic Mini? How to build your own retro console for just £50
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
Comments