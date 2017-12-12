Christmas deal: Save $50 on Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle

If you've been waiting to buy the Oculus Rift, now is the time to get it, as Amazon has just slashed the system's price.

Amazon (US) knocked $50 off the Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle, bringing the price down to $349. The bundle was already reduced to $399 earlier in the year, and at that price, it was a good deal, but at $350, it's even more tempting. As well as the Rift VR headset, you get the Touch Controllers and six free games.

Those games are: Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, and Robo Recall. They're all made available to customers as soon as the Touch controllers are activated. There are stacks of other games available through the Oculus online store, as well. More than 500 in fact, including Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Batman: Arkham VR.

But, in order to use this Oculus bundle, you do need a compatible PC that's capable of running the Oculus Rift. (You can read all about from here.) Aside from that, all the required hardware is included. However, unlike other pricier Rift bundles, you do not get the optional Xbox One controller and wireless OC adapter.

Keep in mind this deal isn't US-only. Amazon (UK) has also knocked £50 off the Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle, bringing the price down to £349. See the Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle on Amazon UK.