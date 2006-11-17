  Rock go for gamers with the 20-inch Xtreme SL Pro

Notebook manufacturer Rock has followed in Dell's footsteps and launched a 20-inch laptop.



The new model, called the Xtreme SL Pro, is clearly aimed at gamers and goes against Dell's XPS range includes NVIDIA's new GeForce Go 7950 GTX graphics cards that use the company's NVIDIA SLI technology for what Rock is saying is "the ultimate in gaming and application performance from a portable platform".



The twin graphics cards offer a total of 1GB video memory as standard and, combined with AMD Turion X2 dual core mobile processor.



Twin hard drives with optional RAID deliver plenty of capacity and data security while the unit keeps the same external looks and as the popular Xtreme SL.



Other specs include a AMD Turion X2 TL-60 2.0GHz and 1GB DDR2 667MHz and a copy of Windows XP.



Xtreme SL Pro with 20-inch screen will be available in December and pre-orders can be placed on the rock website.



The laptop will cost £2499