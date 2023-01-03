Nvidia has announced a change to the top membership tier on its GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

It will rename it Ultimate (from its existing "RTX 3080" moniker) and servers will run on more powerful RTX 4080 hardware.

That provides 64 TFLOPs of graphics processing, full ray tracing on titles that support it, and DLSS 3 to make games run even more smoothly.

In addition, pro players can make benefit of Reflex (in certain games) with up to 240Hz streaming.

Perhaps the best news is that the upgrades will be free to existing GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscribers, as the tier will continue at the same price - £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 per month or £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 for 6-months when paid upfront.

The upgraded tier will switch over to RTX 4080 machines from late January and users in the US and Western Europe will be transferred over throughout the first quarter.

Existing members will be the first to be offered the upgrade.

Nvidia also announced an RTX 4070 TI graphics card during its pre-CES 2023 press conference. In addition, it unveiled a selection of 40 series chips for laptops, which should take mobile PC gaming to the next level.