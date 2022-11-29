Nvidia reimagines Portal with ray tracing and DLSS

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has revealed Portal with RTX, which is a reimagining of Valve's iconic video game with improved graphics that naturally includes full ray tracing and more.

Portal with RTX is set to be free to anyone who already owns the original game and will be available to download as DLC for that game.

It has been lovingly crafted by Nvidia's Lightspeed Studios and will be available on 8 December. Portal with RTX is set to offer the best experience with Nvidia's latest 40-series graphics cards thanks to DLSS 3 but will also run DLSS 2 on its previous 30-series cards as well.

Nvidia says with DLSS 3 users will be able to get 2.8 times the performance making for a smooth experience while still thoroughly enjoying those high-resolution textures and ray traced lighting.

To celebrate the launch Nvidia is holding a special party live on 6 December featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the building of the game as well as gameplay, giveaways for the game and more. If you tune in to see the action you'll be in with a chance to win Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

Writing by Adrian Willings.