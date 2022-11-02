Forget 8K, Nvidia's RTX 4090 can run games at 13K

(Pocket-lint) - When Nvidia released its RTX 30-series graphics cards the company made a big push for 4K gaming. Now it seems that the 40-series is even more capable.

When it launched, Nvidia made it clear that its flagship RTX 4090 graphics card was going to deliver the goods with a whopping 24GB of GDDR6X memory and the processing power to be as much as four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti.

What that meant in the real world is improved performance during 4K gaming. But you might be surprised to learn that the RTX 4090 is even more capable than you might expect.

A YouTuber known as Golden Reviewer has put together a video showing how the RTX 4090 can be pushed even further.

In this video, Genshin Impact is pushed up to a resolution of 13,760 x 5760. That's 13K, which as Tom's Hardware points out is around 178.32 megapixels per frame. That resolution is also 8.5 times greater than the resolution of 4K.

It's worth noting that Genshin Impact is hardly the most taxing game. It's also available on mobile and console, so it's not exactly a triple-A title that pushes visuals to the limit, but it's still impressive.

You also can't get a 13K gaming monitor at this point and YouTube isn't putting out videos at anything higher than 8K resolution, but it's still an impressive demonstration of what's possible.

The game still runs at a decent 30FPS and looks great too. Perhaps we'll see even more fo this sort of performance in the future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.