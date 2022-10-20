(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has expanded the list of titles available on its cloud gaming platform that work with touch controls.

GeForce Now has offered some on-screen controls for mobile players before - namely on Fortnite and Genshin Impact. However, it is expanding that list to include a further array of games that will work without a joypad on phone and tablet.

These include Trine 2, Slay the Spire and Dota Underlords. There are also some games that work with touch controls on tablet only, including Shadowrun Returns, Talisman: Digital Edition, and Magic: The Gathering Arena.

You can find the full list of touch-enabled games below:

RK Royal Kludge presents the RK61 keyboard series - The best small keyboards available By Pocket-lint Promotion · 18 October 2022 Check out these hugely impressive compact keyboards!

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Mobile and tablet

Dota Underlords (Steam)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Into the Breach (Steam and Epic Games)

Papers, Please (Steam)

Slay the Spire (Steam)

Tabletop Simulator (Steam)

Trine 2: Complete Story (Steam)

Tablet only

Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)

Door Kickers (Steam)

Magic: The Gathering Arena (Wizards.com and Epic Games)

March of Empires (Steam)

Monster Train (Steam)

Shadowrun Returns (Steam and Epic Games)

Talisman: Digital Edition (Steam)

Nvidia's GeForce Now works with your own games bought from different supported digital stores, such as Steam and Epic Games Store. Some, like Fortnite, are free-to-play.

The GeForce Now app for Android now also gas a new Mobile Touch Controls row where you can find supported games. The Android app now also includes Apaptive VSync support for select games to improve performance.

Writing by Rik Henderson.