(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has improved the resolution of its GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier when running through a Chrome browser.

Members on the highest subscription plan can now stream at up to 1600p and 120fps when playing games through Chrome. The same is true with several game-centric Chromebooks launched in the week - the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook.

The Chromebooks make the most of the resolution and refresh rate boost thanks to their suitably equipped displays. They also have Wi-Fi 6E tech on board, so can stream the improved visuals wirelessly without issue.

A Chrome browser was previously limited to 1440p streaming when playing GeForce Now, even for RTX 3080 members.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Nvidia's cloud gaming platform has three tiers of membership - free, priority, and the aforementioned RTX 3080.

The free plan gives you an hour of play at a time on a "basic" gaming rig. Priority ups that to six hours on an RTX setup with a maximum output of 1080p 60fps - it costs £8.99 / $8.99 / €9.99 per month.

The RTX 3080 tier is considerably more expensive, at £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 per month. but runs games on a PC rig sporting RTX 3080 graphics (hence the name), gives you eight-hours of gameplay per session, and enhanced graphics and frame rates. You can actually get up to 4K HDR on the plan when playing through an Nvidia Shield TV device.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

All games played on GeForce Now are your own, as it gives access to more than 1,400 titles available across Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and other digital store fronts. Many free-to-play games are included too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.