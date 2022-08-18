(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming platform now offers up to 1440p 120fps play through a Chrome or Edge browser running on a PC.

That means, depending on your subscription tier, you can get a top level PC gaming rig experience using almost any computer - regardless of its own specifications.

-

You will need to be a member of Nvidia's highest streaming tier - RTX 3080 - but all you have to do to get it to work is access the settings menu when on play.geforcenow.com (in the three "burger" bars on the left-hand side) and select your desired resolution and frame rate through the customs options in "streaming quality".

RTX 3080 members also get ray tracing support and up to eight hours of continuous playtime.

Higher resolution streaming is also available on other devices, including Android - with supporting phones offering 120fps (120Hz) too.

We haven't been able to test the Chrome boost ourselves yet though as we are GeForce Now Founders - the equivalent of Priority - and so are locked to 1080p and 60fps when using the service.

Nvidia also announced that support for six new games has been added to the platform, these include Pheonix Point and new release Thymesia.

You can check out more about Nvidia GeForce Now in our in-depth guide on the cloud gaming service.

Writing by Rik Henderson.