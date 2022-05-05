(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has updated its GeForce Now cloud gaming service to include 4K 60fps gaming for PC and Mac for the first time, plus 120fps for 120Hz Android devices.

Both additions are exclusive to GeForce Now RTX 3080 members - the service's highest paid tier - but it's good to see that it continues to expand capabilities.

The service now utilises Nvidia's DLSS tech to improve performance while maintaining high frame rates. It uses AI to super sample images to ensure crisp, detailed images without impacting on refresh. This is only possible with servers running the top end RTX GPUs.

Android devices confirmed as compatible with 120fps gaming include the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and OnePlus 9 Pro.

An Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription costs £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 per month or £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 for 6-months when paid upfront.

You can opt to play for free, although you are limited to playtime and the type of gaming rig on offer. A GeForce Now Priority subscription is also available for £8.99 / $8.99 / €9.99 per month, which enables RTX gaming and ray tracing, but not the highest resolutions/frame rates on all machines.

You can find out more about the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service in our handy guide here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.