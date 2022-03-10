Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti may be launching this month

(Pocket-lint) - We've heard very little about Nvidia's newest flagship graphics card since it was unveiled at CES 2022. Now information on the RTX 3090 Ti's launch date has been leaked.

According to the latest information to come to light, the launch is set to happen later this month. This information is also coming from official documentation that's been sent out to Nvidia's partners and shows that it will be both announced and available to purchase on the same day. And that's 29 March 2022.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was originally planned to launch back in January but had been delayed. Something we're all too used to over the last couple of years.

Rumour has it that this wasn't the usual chip shortage but instead a problem with the GDDR6X memory included in the card that needed to be fixed before it could be sent to reviewers.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

VideoCardz reports that it has seen the embargoed documentation and that it shows that not only will the founder's edition card be available at the end of March but custom models too. What hasn't been revealed though, is the price. Though as you'd expect it's likely to be high, especially with the expected specs.

Those specs are naturally high end, considering the flagship design of this new graphics card. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is set to include 10,752 CUDA cores (the 3090 had 10,496). It's also said to support 21 Gbps memory clock with maximum bandwidth exceeding 1 TB/s. Rumour has it that it will, more importantly, be the first card to feature a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power connector and have a whopping power draw of 450watts.

We won't have to wait long to find out more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.