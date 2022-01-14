How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad

(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite was pulled from the Apple App Store almost a year-and-a-half ago and since then, iPhone and iPad users haven't been able to install it.

Those who had already downloaded it were also left behind after Chapter 2 Season 4 was launched.

Android users have been able to install the Fortnite app onto their mobile devices by sideloading it from the Epic Games App - thereby circumnavigating the Google Play Store - but Apple device owners have no such getaround.

Until now.

A touch-friendly, mobile version of Fortnite is on its way via Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service. A limited-time closed beta will launch soon and you can pre-register to play it here.

Here's what you will need to get it working when it arrives.

A touch-friendly version of Fortnite will launch in closed beta form on GeForce Now soon. That means it'll be able to be played on Android devices via the native GeForce Now app (if you don't want to sideload the game itself) and on iPhone and iPad via a Safari workaround.

Here's how to install GeForce Now on your iOS or iPadOS device:

- First, open Safari on your iPhone or iPad, head to play.geforcenow.com.

- Look at the bottom of the screen (on iPhone) or top-right (on iPad) to see the share button. Tap on it.

- In the share menu, scroll down to "Add to Home Screen" and tap on it.

- Hit "Add".

- This will add an app icon on your device, which you can move wherever you like.

- Tap on the new GeForce Now icon and you will be presented with GeForce Now terms and conditions. Agree to them.

- Sign in or register for a GeForce Now account via the user icon in the top right-hand corner. Log in.

- You may now need to sync your Steam and, most importantly for Fortnite, an Epid Games Store account via the settings menu.

GeForce Now is Nvidia's cloud gaming service that is available across multiple devices, including mobile, PC, Mac, Chromebook, Nvidia Shield TV and several smart TVs.

It is a paid membership service, although there is also a free option. Free membership is limited though, you can only play for up to an hour at a time before having to log out and log back in again. It also plays games on a basic PC gaming rig at source, and you may have to wait for access.

Priority membership costs £8.99 / $8.99 / €9.99 per month and gives you an improved experience. The PC sports an RTX graphics card, capable of ray tracing, with up to 1080p 60fps gaming. It also extends the play limit to six hours.

Finally, an RTX 3080 membership plan is available too, offering the very best graphics for up to 1440p at 120fps, plus up to eight hours of playtime. However, it also comes with a premium pricetag, at £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 for a 6-month subscription.

As well as Fortnite, GeForce Now supports an ever increasing catalogue of games. Unlike other cloud gaming services though, you link it with a regular Steam, Epic Games Store or other digital PC store account and can play the games you have purchased on them. Many free-to-play games are available too.

You can find out more about the cloud gaming service in our handy feature here: What is Nvidia GeForce Now, is it free and what devices does it work with?

