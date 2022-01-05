(Pocket-lint) - While Nvidia used CES 2022 to reveal its entry-level GPU, the RTX 3050, it was the company's top-tier card for 2022 that grabbed the most interest.

But while the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card was announced, the full specification isn't quite revealed just yet - we'll have to wait until later in January for the promise of a full deep-dive reveal.

It's thought likely to be the final 8nm process GPU from Nvidia before accelerating into newer technology process. Even so, the RTX 3090 Ti is one superpower of a graphics card: visually it looks the same as the existing RTX 3090, but inside will cram in 24GB GDDR6X RAM, running at 21Gbps.

That's a huge amount of dedicated memory, which is almost eight per cent faster than the existing card, meaning buyers will be able to squeeze the utmost out of their 4K gaming experiences at the highest possible frame rates.

Nvidia says the RTX 3090 Ti will offer 40 TFLOPS of graphics performance, a 10 per cent jump over the 3090's 36 TFLOPS.

All of this will be demanding on power, of course, with various rumours knocking about that a 1000W or even 1200W PSU may be required to run this beast.

It's not just the performance and power that's likely to be big: the asking price is rumoured to be around the $1,999 mark. We'll know for sure when the company reveals fuller details later in January...