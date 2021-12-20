Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity to create the biggest winter wonderland ever, all built in Minecraft. 

This is an interactive Santa's grotto and winter wonderland experience that spans a whopping 38 acres of virtual space. All lovingly crafted in Minecraft.

The experience includes several hidden treats of references to classic Christmas films and a full recreation of Great Ormond Street hospital too. 

It's not just to show off what's possible with RTX Minecraft either. As the experience is also part of an effort to raise money for the charity. Users can donate in the virtual hospital or directly via this link. Those donations will help seriously ill children get one step closer to being home this Christmas. 

How to play the RTX Winter World

In order to try out the winter wonderland experience, you just need to follow these simple steps. Though you will need to be running an RTX graphics card to do so:

  1. Download GeForce Experience and install the latest GeForce Drivers
  2. Ensure you have a GeForce RTX GPU installed in your PC
  3. Download and install the latest version of Minecraft for Windows
  4. Download the NVIDIA RTX Winter World, here: https://www.planetminecraft.com/project/nvidia-rtx-winter-world
  5. Locate the downloaded file and double click
  6. Minecraft for Windows will open and a dialogue box at the top of the screen will let you know when the world is installed
  7. Click Play > Create > Scroll to the bottom to the ‘imported templates’ section & click Christmas Adventure RTX
  8. Click Create & the Christmas adventure will start
  9. To check if Ray Tracing and DLSS are enabled: Go to Settings > Video > scroll down and make sure Upscaling and Ray Tracing are enabled.
  10. Depending on the RTX GPU you have, you can increase the Ray Tracing Render Distance from 8 chunks in the video settings
NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 2

Christmas tree

No winter wonderland would be complete without a brightly and colourfully lit Christmas tree. So naturally, this is one addition to the Minecraft one that comes complete with presents underneath. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 1

Great Ormond Street Hospital

A logical part of the charitable winter wonderland construction is the addition of the Great Ormond Street Hospital in virtual form. 

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch titles every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills ·

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 4

A brilliant snowman

What's not to love about a giant snowman complete with a Santa hat and an enormous present?

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 5

He's a giant

It's a most wonderful time of year. Even better when you don't have to go out into the freezing cold to see a snowman. Even one that someone else constructed.

It's also not every day you see a brightly lit snowman either. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 3

Explore away

There are plenty of things to explore in the virtual wonderland. Including numerous nooks and crannies worth poking around in. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 6

Little workers

Work your way through the winter wonderland and find a factory stocked with presents and little workers busying themselves for Christmas. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 8

The London Eye

The views are complete with the London Eye reimagined in Minecraft form. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 9

All in giant snowglobes

The winter wonderland is split across three giant snowglobes. One you case the top of one of them in this shot. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 10

Three locations

The settings within the three globes include a winter wonderland, Santa's village and a winter environment. 

It's said to be four times bigger than the real-world seasonal celebration that happens in Austria. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 11

Penguin post

You'll even find hidden attractions like this penguin postal service. a petting zoo tent, with playable storylines and missions from Santa. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 12

Residence of Santa Claus

Poke around enough and you'll find the home of Santa Claus. Just don't disturb him as he's a busy chap this time of year. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 13

Rollercoaster

There's even a virtual rollercoaster and a frozen ice skating lake. So plenty to admire. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 15

Hidden Easter Eggs

Keep an eye out while you're exploring as you'll also find hidden treats like Easter Egg tributes to classic Christmas films like Elf, It's A Wonderful Life and The Polar Express.

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 17

Adventures galore

Adventure across frozen lakes and through snow-covered parts of the world to discover all that's on offer. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 18

Ray traced lighting

As you'd expect from an Nvidia crafted environment the RTX Winter World takes full advantage of ray tracing. Expect to see plenty of realistic reflections, shadows and impressive lighting effects. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 19

Small details

It's the small details that make it really shine. Like the individually lit windows and carefully constructed buildings. 

NvidiaThe world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft photo 20

It's for the kids

Don't forget this is all for the children. So donate to the charity if you can. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 20 December 2021.
The world's largest winter wonderland is now in Minecraft By Adrian Willings ·
