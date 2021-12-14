Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nvidia game news

Nvidia wants to test your aim for a chance to win big prizes

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nvidia Nvidia wants to test your aim for a chance to win big prizes
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - For a while now Nvidia has been pushing the message that "frames win games" with the idea that higher FPS equals more wins for the gamer.

With the right equipment, including a high-end graphics card (naturally) and a fast-refresh rate gaming monitor, gamers can get the edge over the competition and win more often. 

Recently the gaming tech giant has also been pushing the idea that system latency can have a big impact too. Latency caused by your system, your monitor and your peripherals can all add up to a poor experience and one that could be the reason you're not winning and missing those shots you thought you should have got. 

Latency is the time it takes for your mouse clicks to appear as in-game actions (e.g. firing a gun). Several things can negatively impact the time this takes to happen and a poor responsiveness can really ruin your fun. 

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch titles every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Nvidia Reflex has been one way Nvidia has been helping gamers tackle this issue but now it wants to show you just what difference latency can have on your gaming. If you get involved, you could be in a chance with winning some pretty heavy-weight gaming prizes including graphics cards, high-refresh rate monitors and more!

From 14 December for a week, KovaaK's Aim Trainer is free to play. Launch that game and you'll find an Nvidia Experiments option buried in the settings there. Jump into that and you can then try out the mode to feel what latency feels like and the impact it has on your skills. You'll need a GeForce 900 series GPU or newer to take part but you'll be able to compare your scores with influencers and others in the leaderboards. 

This experiment forces certain levels of latency into the game to show you how much impact it has. Try your aim under the various modes and see how you score. Then submit your scores. Just taking part sets you up with a chance of winning one of the prizes, so it's worth doing for that alone. 

How to play the Nvidia Experiments mode

Download and launch KovaaK's Aim Trainer from Steam. Once launched you should see "Nvidia experiments" on the main menu in the middle of the screen. Click that and then create and login to your Meta account. 

You can then try the Latency Flicking and Latency Frenzy modes to test your aim and attempt to get a high score. You don't need a high score in order to be in with a chance of winning though and 27 people will be randomly selected to win a prize. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 14 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 Final Snow: Everything you need to know about the new season
Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 Final Snow: Everything you need to know about the new season By Chris Hall ·
Nvidia wants to test your aim for a chance to win big prizes
Nvidia wants to test your aim for a chance to win big prizes By Adrian Willings ·
PC Game Pass price, games list and everything you need to know
PC Game Pass price, games list and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·
Is Call of Duty Warzone coming to mobile?
Is Call of Duty Warzone coming to mobile? By Max Freeman-Mills ·