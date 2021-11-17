GPU shortage to continue throughout 2022, according to Nvidia

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia thinks we won't see much improvement in the GPU shortage in the near future, and expects supply issues to remain through the entirety of next year.

In an interview with Yahoo finance, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared his outlook "I think that through the next year, demand is going to far exceed supply. We don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain," he told Yahoo.

Previously, AMD CEO Lisa Su has been more optimistic about the situation, she said she expects the situation to improve in the second half of 2022. Intel, however, reckons we won't see a more balanced supply and demand until 2023 at the earliest.

There's a lot of factors contributing to the shortage, and we've seen similar supply issues with the PS5. This inevitably leads to scalping and price hikes across the board, it's increasingly difficult for gamers looking to upgrade.

We've also seen numerous delays thanks to the supply issues, recently Valve had to push back the launch of their highly anticipated Steam Deck by months, missing the Christmas window. The same goes for the quirky Playdate handheld console.

While the increased demand has done wonders for the chip manufacturers financially, customers aren't so happy. It's been well over a year since the shortage began and with the consensus being that we've got at least another year to go, gamers everywhere are understandably frustrated.