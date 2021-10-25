Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nvidia game news

Xbox Series X/S owners can play PC games through GeForce Now

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nvidia Xbox Series X/S owners can play PC games through GeForce Now
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners will be able to play PC games via Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming platform from later today.

An update to the browser version of GeForce Now means it will work with the Microsoft Edge browser for Xbox. So, log into your Nvidia account and you'll be able to play games from your Steam, Uplay, Epic Games Story or GOG libraries.

We haven't managed to try it yet, but have heard it's a bit fiddly to get up and running and there are some minor limitations. However, we have played Stadia games through the browser in recent times so expect it to be a similar experience.

One tip is to go into the display settings of your Xbox, click on "video fidelity & overscan" and untick "apps can add a border". That way a cloud game will run without black borders.

The beta update for GeForce Now comes soon after Nvidia launched a new tier for its cloud gaming service. The new RTX 3080 tier is fairly pricey - at £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 for 6-months access, but you get to play games on hardware than far outweighs the capabilities of an Xbox Series X.

Not all PC games are available on GeForce Now, but it has over 1,000 available with more added all the time. And, you can connect a mouse and keyboard to your Xbox to play titles that don't have standard gamepad controls.

Xbox itself will also be adding PC games to its own Cloud Gaming service soon too. Xbox console owners on the Insider program are already able to test the platform on their machines.

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant store has digital keys for sale for all the biggest games.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 25 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review: A fan favourite
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review: A fan favourite By Steve Boxer ·
N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics arrive on Nintendo Switch today
N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics arrive on Nintendo Switch today By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox Series X/S owners can play PC games through GeForce Now
Xbox Series X/S owners can play PC games through GeForce Now By Rik Henderson ·