Xbox Series X/S owners can play PC games through GeForce Now

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners will be able to play PC games via Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming platform from later today.

An update to the browser version of GeForce Now means it will work with the Microsoft Edge browser for Xbox. So, log into your Nvidia account and you'll be able to play games from your Steam, Uplay, Epic Games Story or GOG libraries.

We haven't managed to try it yet, but have heard it's a bit fiddly to get up and running and there are some minor limitations. However, we have played Stadia games through the browser in recent times so expect it to be a similar experience.

One tip is to go into the display settings of your Xbox, click on "video fidelity & overscan" and untick "apps can add a border". That way a cloud game will run without black borders.

The beta update for GeForce Now comes soon after Nvidia launched a new tier for its cloud gaming service. The new RTX 3080 tier is fairly pricey - at £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 for 6-months access, but you get to play games on hardware than far outweighs the capabilities of an Xbox Series X.

Not all PC games are available on GeForce Now, but it has over 1,000 available with more added all the time. And, you can connect a mouse and keyboard to your Xbox to play titles that don't have standard gamepad controls.

Xbox itself will also be adding PC games to its own Cloud Gaming service soon too. Xbox console owners on the Insider program are already able to test the platform on their machines.

