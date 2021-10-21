(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has launched a new membership tier for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service that enables users to play titles on the latest graphics hardware.

The GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership plan will give access to new servers running at maximum settings. This will provide over 1,100 games running at up to 1440p on PC and Mac, and 4K HDR on Nvidia Shield. What's more, they will be able to hit frame rates of up to 120fps on PC, Mac and Android apps.

Available to pre-order by Founders and Priority members first, with other users able to also order RTX 3080 from next week, it costs £89.99 for 6-months access.

That's £45 more than usual membership - and a darn sight more than the free plan - but it offers a lot of bang for your buck.

Users will play games on a rig running the best graphics card Nvidia has in its range, with ray-tracing switched on. It allows for up to 8-hours of continuous gaming, 1440p 120fps and 4K HDR on Shield TV.

Normal Priority membership runs on RTX cards too, but with less spec. You are also limited to 6-hours of game time in a single sitting and up to 1080p 60fps.

Standard membership is free, but has a 1-hour play limit and no ray-tracing or fancy graphics support.

GeForce Now RTX 3080 will be available from November in North America and December in Europe.