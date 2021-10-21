Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nvidia game news

Nvidia GeForce Now cloud service adds RTX 3080 gaming with a new tier

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nvidia Nvidia GeForce Now cloud service adds RTX 3080 gaming with a new tier

- Launches in November

- Pre-order now

- Costs £89.99 for 6-month membership

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has launched a new membership tier for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service that enables users to play titles on the latest graphics hardware.

The GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership plan will give access to new servers running at maximum settings. This will provide over 1,100 games running at up to 1440p on PC and Mac, and 4K HDR on Nvidia Shield. What's more, they will be able to hit frame rates of up to 120fps on PC, Mac and Android apps.

squirrel_widget_168826

Available to pre-order by Founders and Priority members first, with other users able to also order RTX 3080 from next week, it costs £89.99 for 6-months access.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

That's £45 more than usual membership - and a darn sight more than the free plan - but it offers a lot of bang for your buck.

Users will play games on a rig running the best graphics card Nvidia has in its range, with ray-tracing switched on. It allows for up to 8-hours of continuous gaming, 1440p 120fps and 4K HDR on Shield TV.

Normal Priority membership runs on RTX cards too, but with less spec. You are also limited to 6-hours of game time in a single sitting and up to 1080p 60fps.

Standard membership is free, but has a 1-hour play limit and no ray-tracing or fancy graphics support.

GeForce Now RTX 3080 will be available from November in North America and December in Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 21 October 2021.
Recommended for you
What is Nvidia GeForce Now, is it free and what devices does it work with?
What is Nvidia GeForce Now, is it free and what devices does it work with? By Rik Henderson ·
Among Us coming to Xbox Game Pass in December, also launching on PlayStation
Among Us coming to Xbox Game Pass in December, also launching on PlayStation By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Battlefield 2042: Release date, trailers and everything you need to know about BF2042
Battlefield 2042: Release date, trailers and everything you need to know about BF2042 By Max Freeman-Mills ·