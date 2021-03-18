Nvidia GeForce Now adds new Priority tier, replaces Founders

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia GeForce Now has entered its second year as a full public cloud gaming service and has shifted into a new phase.

Founders Edition membership has now closed for new subscribers, to be replaced by a new Priority tier. This costs £8.99 / $8.99 / €9.99 per month and gives access to the same featureset as Founders.

That means you get priority access to gaming servers, hence the name, an extended session login (usually around four hours or so), and RTX - giving you ray tracing and DLSS on supported games.

The free GeForce Now service remains, giving you standard access and a one-hour limit on gaming sessions.

As well as the monthly plan, you can choose to pay for Priority membership yearly instead. This costs £89.99 / $89.99 / €99.99.

Existing Founders members will not be swapped into Priority. They will continue to pay £4.99 / $4.99 / €5.49 per month as per usual (or £24.95 for six months). This will never change as it's a lifetime commitment.

As well as the new membership plan, Nvidia has added improved quality of service, which is rolling out to members now, and extra capacity for growth. Two new data centres will open soon, for example.

Other upcoming improvements will include account linking for key games and pre-loading so you can get into a new title more quickly.

Writing by Rik Henderson.