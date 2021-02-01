How to run Nvidia GeForce Now in a Chrome browser

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia GeForce Now has gone from strength to strength since its launch as a full consumer service 12 months ago.

The cloud gaming platform has expanded its compatible device list greatly during that time, adding the likes of Chromebook support and Safari access for iOS users (in beta form).

Now it is available through a Chrome browser too, which opens up access to thousands more devices - including Windows and macOS users who don't have a dedicated desktop client installed.

Here's how to get it working.

GeForce Now version 2.0.27 adds Chrome browser support in beta form.

- First, you need to head to play.geforcenow.com using the latest version of Chrome.

- Now, click "Agree & Continue" on any version notes that appear. If there is no pop-up box, just continue to the next step.

- Click "Log In" and enter your Nvidia GeForce Now log in details (if it doesn't log you in automatically).

- Find any of the games you have in your GeForce Now library, click on it, hit play and away you go.

- The game will ask to go full screen and you may need to input your Steam or other store account details (depending on where the original game is hosted).

- Natually, you will also need to pair a controller to your PC or Mac if the game requires one.

- You can also bookmark games to jump straight to your favourites. You can also share URLs to invite friends to play.

Please note, as this is a beta version of the feature there may be some issues when running games. It's always best to run them through the dedicated app.

The new software version also adds support for Macs running on Apple's M1 silicon.

You can see more about the 2.0.27 update here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.