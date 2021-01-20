(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has pushed a system software update for the Shield TV that adds next-gen controller support.

System software 8.2.2 is now available for installation (if you don't have it automatically installed) and includes support for the latest controllers from Xbox and PlayStation: the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller and DualSense.

It's simple to pair them with your Shield TV, just set the Shield into Bluetooth pairing mode then do the following on the two controllers:

On the Xbox Wireless Controller, hold the small pairing button on the top of the controller until the Xbox logo flashes.

On the PS5 DualSense controller, hold the PlayStation and share/clip buttons down together until the light flashes blue.

The Shield TV should see either controller in its Bluetooth devices menu and voila. You should now be able to use either to play GeForce or other games on the device. You will also be able to navigate through the menu system using the controller.

Other additions that come with the update include support for Control4 home automation systems, security and bug fixes, and a few new apps available on the Google Play App Store.

There is also a fix for the Shield remote when used with Denon AV receivers.

Writing by Rik Henderson.