Breath-taking Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots show to glory of RTX

(Pocket-lint) - Cyberpunk 2077 has been making waves online for quite some time now. Perhaps the most hyped game of 2020, it went through various phases including being pushed back from release several times to finally launching, but being bug-riddled on console. That, in turn, lead to offers of refund on both Xbox on PlayStation.

On PC though, things have been much more enjoyable, especially for those of us lucky enough to have a powerful enough PC to make the most of it.

On maximum graphical settings, Cyberpunk is truly a thing of beauty, with fantastic attention to detail and superb realistic lighting thanks to Nvidia's ray tracing tech. We've been playing the game with a borrowed MSI RTX 3080 Suprim X and it's been glorious.

To show off just how great it can look, we've been busying ourselves capturing all manner of in-game photos during our various gaming sessions with Cyberpunk 2077. These are the glorious results for your enjoyment.

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand

Unless you've been sleeping under a rock, then you probably already know that Keanu Reeves appears in Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand. He might not be the lead character, but he's certainly a regular part of the game and an entertaining one too.

His likeness is wonderfully captured into the game, with various augmentations to make things interesting of course. Here we are with him in the desert waste land rescuing a pod that was once on the moon.

Now entering Night City

The game world of Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City, a fictional location blessed with all manner of varying landscapes.

Travel far enough and you'll find Mad Max-esque desert wastelands and long straight highways. There's only so far you can travel before you're warned to turn back because there's nothing out there for you "yet". Perhaps a hint at future expansions, though CDProjeckt Red is probably busy bug fixing first.

A nomad vehicle

In the futuristic Cyberpunk universe, there is all manner of vehicles available to tear up the streets and the dusty dirt roads.

We discovered this nifty looking machine while helping out a Nomad character by the name of Panam Palmer. It was one of several mean machines located at her clan's base and we love the mean aesthetic.

Panam's Thornton

When you first find Panam she's busy fixing up this worn out Thornton. She's quick to point out it's just a borrowed car and not her usual ride.

We were too busy admiring the views to care much though. In the background of this one, you can see something you'll spy a lot in Cyberpunk - massive adverts stretching off into the night's sky like giant capitalist holograms.

A calming glow

One of the highlights of Cyberpunk's photo mode is it works at almost any point in the game. Meaning even if you're in the middle of a full-blown conversation with someone about a mission, job or story arc, you can hit a couple of buttons and frame an awesome shot.

We took this screenshot because we were struck by how awesome the light looked, laying on the desk but reflecting beautifully off the surroundings. Light sources like this bathe the surroundings in a convincing glow and add to the immersion.

The city that never sleeps

With ray tracing turned on to psycho mode and the visuals turned all the way up, Cyberpunk 2077 is something else. Especially at night when the city is bathed in colourful neon lights and the gentle glow of a busy urban sprawl.

Ray tracing leads to some stunning views of realistic shadows and incredible reflections across the cityscape too.

Dashing about to complete side missions

There's a lot to do in Night City to keep you busy. There's also a lot to see and Cyberpunk's photo mode really lets you appreciate the various views where even something as simple as crossing the road can offer up tantalising views with breathtaking lighting effects.

Lizzie's Bar

Lizzie's Bar is one of the first spots you visit in Cyberpunk 2077. It's a bar and braindance location where people go to have special experiences outside of their everyday lives.

We enjoyed the neon vibes at the bar and the welcoming from the scantily clad purple-haired lady wielding a baseball bat.

Braindances and light shows

Take a trip inside Lizzie's Bar and you're met with a colourful light show as people hang out drinking and enjoying a nicely entertaining braindance.

This is another area that shows off the power of RTX with purple hazy lighting reflecting off its surroundings.

In another world

As well as being an incredible light show, Lizzie's Bar is also an interesting vision of the future. NPCs can be found throughout the building wearing braindance headsets and having out-of-body experiences.

It's perfectly plausible to imagine VR becoming like this in the near future. A social, anti-social experience.

Giving us the dirty eye

We were struck by two things when we saw this chap and his associate. Firstly the sheer size and bulginess of his eyes (we assume cybernetic implants) and secondly the awesome pink hue the nearby lights were throwing over the surroundings.

Rogue Amendiares and the Afterlife

Another bar in another part of town and you find Rogue Amendiares - an assassin turned fixer who had a relationship with Johnny Silverhand back in the day and now owns the Afterlife bar.

Rogue is an interesting character for sure. Playing her cards close to her chest but with eyes that could see into your soul.

It's a tough life

Life is hard. Even mechanised robots have a tough time of it it seems. We found this chap having a bit of a rest at the Afterlife bar. We're nopt sure what happened to him, but we feel his misery.

Smoking is bad

Apparently no one bothered to tell Johnny Silverhand that smoking is bad for you. Not that it matters for him of course.

We found ourselves surprised by how many people we found smoking around thge Cyberpunk world. But then cars seem to be mostly petrol powered as well, so anything goes.

Futuristic counsellors

We found this woman in an alleyway talking to a drinks vending machine. She was telling it all about her boyfriend troubles while the machine listened on intently.

A small but intriguing discovery in an interesting world full of wonder. We also enjoyed how in this dark place, this woman was lit up by the light from the machine too.

Storm drains

Dirty and rubbish ridden, even the dankest areas of Night City have a certain magnifence to them. There's a lot of fun to be had hurtling through storm drains at high speed as well.

Sunset motel

We're not sure we'd want to stay at this motel in real life, especially considering there's a guy selling guns right outside the front from a tatty looking van, but nonetheless we had a good time when we visited.

Looking for a good time?

It seems the people of 2077 get plenty of thrills in different ways. Whether strapping and plugging in for a braindance or simply going somewhere the lights shine red and you can find comfort in the arms of another.

Here we just thought it was a nice spot to chill out bathed in the lights of the nightlife.

Tell the barman your troubles

Another resident of Lizzie's Bar, this chap no doubt has some stories to tell about the things he's seen and heard while tending the bar. What struck us though, was how he really lit up the surroundings. Or was it the other way around?

Panam's phone

Another striking image of Panam stands out thanks to the glow from her phone nicely lighting up her face.

We can't quite understand why people have mobile phones in a world where the entire body is augmented, but without them we wouldn't have this awesome shot.

A mysterious accident

More than a few times we came across scenes of accidents or incidents where the police had cordoned off a section of the street.

Here a car had somehow been overturned and was lying on its roof, surrounded by police seemingly taking notes.

Getting steamy

A trip down to the docks and we found a more industrial section of town where steam rose up from the water's edge and made for the perfect spot for a quick snap. Obscured from view is a nearby freighter, a huge thing that towers over the local market stalls.

Sitting by the dock

We love how much variety there is in the places you can visit in Cyberpunk and the views they have to offer. One minute you're surrounded by high-rise buildings, the next you're simply sitting by the dock, watching the world go by.

A watery view

It's not all urban sprawl either. There are some very nice waterside views and locations to visit that are a refreshinbg change from the rest.

Inspired by Stefdies

When we found there was an option to made V play dead for a photo, we couldn't resist using it to pay tribute to Stefdies. An Instagram account where a lady posts photos that are meant to be the "anti-selfies" - images of her laying face down, seemingly dead at famous landmarks. Essentially rebelling at the norm of other travel bloggers who go places to get a cliche photo of them merely to post on social media rather than actually enjoying the location for what it is.

We wanted to make our shot equally poignant. In a world chogged by smog, oil and throwaway tech, we wanted to "die" in a lake of oil.

V dies in oil

Don't worry, she's not really dead. She's not even dirty.

Just a tree

Sometimes, it's the small things that make the big difference. Here a mere tree is enough to draw the eye and impressive. The detail on the leaves, the branches and the way the light falls on it make this tree fasincating and beautiful.

Body guarding bots

We came across this mech guarding a fancy home in the hills above Night City. A red skull appeared above his head when he spotted us somewhere we shouldn't have been and we soon regretted being there when he terminated us out of existance.

Fourth Walls Studio protest

Acrosss the City, at the Fourth Walls Studios, a protest is taking place. An oddly peaceful one too. We're not quite sure what the fuss is about, but the crowd appear to be wielding several banners stating "the end is near".

Joining in with the locals

We decided it made sense to join in with the protest. If only to stick it to the police who were on the other side of the barrier.

The thin blue line

The police though, were pretty casual about the whole thing. They mostly just stood around staring at the crowd and seemed to be wonderiung what was happening as much as we were.

Floating fish

There are various spots in Night City where you can see holographic fish floating and dancing playfully in the air.

We enjoyed both watching these fake fish and the accompanying light show they provided as well.

Scallywags

Wherever you go, you'll come across little gangs of dangerous people. For the most part they won't both you if you don't bother them. So we thought it might be fun to take a selfie with these chaps from the Tyger Claw.

A drink with Panam

There's no denying that bars make for the best photos. There's always a lot of funky lighting and interesting surroundings in these establishments of entertainment.

A V like no other

One of the best things about any RPG is making your own unique character. This V is ours, We imagine yours is very different.

Warnings, warnings, everywhere

There are plenty of warning signs scattered around the streets of Night City. Some tell of places to avoid, some seem to just be acting as adverts for gun shops. They certainly make for interesting backdrops for photos if nothing else.

A crash and a bootprint

Here we are at the scene of an aerial vehicles crash. We won't spoil it by telling you how or why, but area itself is interesting. Right down to the bootprint in the oily mud on the left of our snap.

Seen some things

This man has seen some things but one thing he's not paying attention to is the burning brush in the background.

Gun runner

This broken down old man is a gun runner who's shop has been temporarily held hostage by a band of naugty people intent on killing V. He's very laid back about the whole thing though. Just waiting for it to be over so he can go on with his life.

Jackie's bike

Here we managed to find a perfect spot to show off Jackie's bike, in a deserted spot, below a light and a leaky pipe that was spewing out gas into the surroundings.

A room with an interview

A dark hotel room and a man who needs questioning. The dim lighting and foreboding surroundings are sure to do the trick aren't they?

The shadows and highlights of light on the man's hair are certainly magnificent.

Militech menance

After expertly dispatching some Militech mercs we took a small breather to chill out by the trcck they'd left behind. The spoils of war.

Dangerous spillage

Yet another cordoned off zone, this one is fortunately outside the city and seems to show a toxic waste spillage that certainly wouldn't be good for local wildlife.

Some light reading?

There are plenty of vendors on the streets of Night City, selling all manner of things. From gun shops to ripper docs to med suppliers and more. Even in places where you can't actually buy anything still have a great attention to detail. Just look at the covers of these convincing magazines and you'll see.

An unlikely group of friends

Bathed in the glow of the city lights, you'll find all manner of people hanging out together, including this unlikely group of friends.

They look innoncent enough, so we decided to plonk down next to them to take a photo or two.

Moody

When the streets are damp, the reflections are even more impressive. Lights reflect of every surface, bouncing colours in pleasing ways.

Let me see your iron

This chap runs one of the many gun stores around Night City. He knows his business and he's willing to sell you the goods assuming you have the Eddies.

Big brother is watching

Alongside the other warnings, it seems the future is fraught not only with danger but also with constant survelliance too. When your own optics can scan almost everything from afar, it's easy to imagine nothing is really ever private.

Panam isn't happy

Panam needs your help and she's not especially happy about it and yet we've managed to capture her magnificently in this photo.

He's breathtaking

Here he is again, Johnny Silverhand, looking disappointed in your life choices but looking magnificent doing it.

Goro Takemura

Goro Takemura is one of the more interesting characters of Night City. A loyal man and one of honour, he's a pivotal part of the story.

He's also a curioisity and one that looks even more intriguing when bathed in the lights of the City.

Chinese laterns

Here's Goro Takemura, wandering the night streets, nicely lit up by the glow from the nearby lanterns.

