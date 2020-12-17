Virtual London has never looked so good thanks to Nvidia and Ubisoft

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has put together a really impressive gallery of images showing off the power of its RTX 3080 graphics cards combined with Watch Dogs: Legion and max settings.

The idea of this is to show how the landmarks and attractions in the game look remarkedly similar to the real thing. Even more so with Nvidia's ray tracing technology bringing authenticity to the lighting while Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) artificial intelligence boosts image quality and maintains game performance.

Tower Bridge

These various side-by-side shots of London show a view of the city from various famous locations with direct comparisons of the real-life vision vs that created in-game.

Here you can see Tower Bridge, snapped from the same spot. With the real-life view on the left and the game one on the right-hand side. The attention to detail is magnificent. Take a close look at the towers and you'll see a fantastic recreation of the stoneworks. Games have come a long way over the last few decades.

Camden

These side-by-side comparisons certainly seem to show the level of detail in Watch Dogs: Legion. Areas like Camden have been faithfully re-created, though obviously with the game world's vibe.

In this spot, the nearby buildings, bridges and even trees have been reimagined with pixels, but there's also detail in flyers, graffiti and more.

Buckingham Palace

We had to look twice at this image of Buckingham Palace to work out which was the real image and which came from the game.

Nvidia's ray tracing technology has clearly helped add a level of realism to the in-game area with believable lighting and shadows cast across the statue. The attention to detail on the stonework is remarkable as well.

Buckingham Palace

Another shot from a different angle at Buckingham Palace shows a rather dreary looking view of the Palace on the left. Perhaps making the in-game view of the area more realistic still. It is always gloomy in Blighty after all.

City Hall

On the bank of the River Thames sits City Hall. It's immediately obvious which of these is the game version thanks to the futuristic visuals. But it's still an impressive spectacle.

London Eye

The London Eye is another spot to get the graphical treatment and we have to admit it seems to have cleaner lines and somehow even more presence in the game version.

Piccadilly Circus

Piccadilly Circus certainly looks the part with max graphics settings. Superb lighting, accurate buildings and accents that hint to a digital and hackable future.

The Gherkin

It's actually possible to see more of the Gherkin in the game from this angle than it is in real life. What's more impressive though is the surrounding aesthetic. The reflections on the water, the lighting and the general ambience.

The Underground

The Underground entrance at Piccadilly Circus has oddly been narrowed for the game which would be fairly miserable during a busy commute.

The view coming up the stairs is impressive though, with awesome lighting and shadow effects adding more realism to the area.

St. Pancras

St. Pancras station is another location you'd have to look twice at to make sure you know which is real and which is game made.

London Eye

In the real world, the London Eye is an impressive sight at night. Lit up brightly for all to see. It's equally as impressive in-game too it seems. Which is the real one?

Writing by Adrian Willings.