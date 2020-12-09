Minecraft with ray tracing is now available for all Windows 10 users

(Pocket-lint) - You've been able to play Minecraft with RTX for a while now, but it's been in beta for quite some time. In order to access it, you needed special access via the Xbox Insider Hub and Microsoft's Xbox Insider Program.

Now it's available to all Windows 10 users. All you need to do is purchase and download the latest version of Minecraft for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store (assuming you don't already own it). You can also access it via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you own an Nvidia RTX graphics card, you can then take advantage of the enhanced and ray traced visuals the game now offers. Ray tracing is turned on by default and you'll now see your Minecraft worlds enhanced with a special Physically Based Rendering texture pack which adds even more to the graphical improvements.

Nvidia says that the combination of this tech will allow players to "... build incredible scenes with lighting, shadows and effects running at previously-unseen levels of detail and accuracy..."

To help you make the most of the new ray traced visuals, Nvidia has worked with creators to build 15 free ray-traced worlds. These are said to offer their own unique textures, designs and gameplay mechanics that Minecraft enthusiasts will love. You can find and download these RTX friendly worlds in the Minecraft Marketplace in-game.

Nvidia has also worked with Microsoft and Mojang to add DLSS compatibility to Minecraft ensuring that even with improved graphics, gamers still get a great experience. If you own a GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, Nvidia says you'll be able to enjoy ray-traced Minecraft at 4K at well over 60FPS.

It's worth noting that if you're already part of the RTX Beta, you'll need to open the Xbox Insider Hub and unenroll from the Insider Content by following these steps:

Back up your existing worlds, saves and profiles Load the Xbox Insider Hub app Navigate to Insider Content and click on Minecraft Click Manage, select "Unenroll"and Done Wait a few minutes, then check for Minecraft updates in the Windows Store app If you haven’t been updated, uninstall Minecraft completely and reinstall from the Windows Store And if you’re still having issues, uninstall Minecraft, log out from the Insider Hub, Xbox Companion App, and Windows Store. Restart your PC, then log back into the Windows Store and download Minecraft again

Find out more about the updated release here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.