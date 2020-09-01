(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has lifted the lids on its next-generation 3000 series graphics cards - and this time they come with Ampere tech to greatly improve speed and performance.

The highest-end card, the GeForce RTX 3090, is even capable of 8K 60fps graphics rendering including ray tracing.

It effectively replaces the Titan series cards, but will be more widely available.

The 3090 will come with 36 Shader-TFLOPS, 69 RT-TFLOPS and 285 Tensor-TFLOPS. It can also be spec'ed up to 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and will be priced from $1,499 in the US (UK price yet to be revealed).

Expect to find it from Nvidia and other select retailers from 24 September.

A little down the ladder comes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 - a direct replacement of the 2080.

It will be priced from $699 and available from 17 September. Its keyline specs are 30 Shader-TFLOPS, 58 RT-TFLOPS, and 238 Tensor-TFLOPS. On top of that is 10GB of GDDR6X RAM.

And finally, an RTX 3070 will also be available, priced from $499.

Coming October, it is claimed to be faster than the 2080 Ti, which represents amazing value for money.

It's key specs are 20 Shader-TFLOPS, 40 RT-TFLOPS, and 163 Tensor-TFLOPS. It will also come with up to 8GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Each of the cards comes with dual fan technology, with push-pull capabilities, sucking air in one and out the other.

