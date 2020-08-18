(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has launched its GeForce Now cloud gaming service on ChromeOS, which enables Chromebook owners to play triple-A games without the need for heavy duty graphics processing.

Launched in beta form, GeForce Now links with users' Steam, UPlay, Epic Games Store and other online store accounts and allows many of the games purchased through them to be played on multiple devices, without the need for separate gaming hardware.

Users can then play any of the supported games they already own on a Chromebook, PC, Mac, Nvidia Shield TV, or Android mobile device. There are also plans to support other Android TV devices (and TVs themselves).

Membership comes in a couple of flavours: free and Founders. The latter costs £4.99 / $4.99 per month but is unrestricted and runs games on RTX-capable Nvidia graphics systems. The free membership is limited to an hour's play at a time and you might have to wait for access as paid members are prioritised.

A new bundle has been launched recently that costs £24.95 / $24.95 for six-months of Founders membership, plus a battle pass for Ubisoft's new battle royale game, Hyper Scape. You also get exclusive in-game items for it.

Chromebook owners are recommended to get themselves a USB mouse to play the majority of the games.

Writing by Rik Henderson.