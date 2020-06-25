Nvidia adds DirectX 12 Ultimate support with latest graphics drivers

With the latest Windows 10 update, Microsoft has started to prepare for next-generation, multi-platform games with the release of DirectX 12 Ultimate. Now Nvidia is rolling out drivers to match.

These latest drivers, available via GeForce Experience, bring DirectX 12 Ultimate support to Nvidia's RTX range of graphics cards.

DirectX 12 Ultimate is intended to make it easier for game developers to make the most of next-generation graphics technologies, including ray tracing, variable-rate shading (VRS), mesh shading and more. This should make it easier for developers to craft new games using these technologies.

Nvidia says that this tech also gives devs a "...multi-platform install base of hardware to target, and ready-made tools and examples to work from -- all backed by time-saving middleware. This makes game development faster and easier, and enables more developers to add these innovative technologies to their games."

What does that mean for us gamers? Well, we should see the list of ray traced games grow for a start. There are already 30 games on that list and it'll continue to grow too.

Microsoft is also keen to point out that DirectX 12 Ultimate will lead to an "unprecedented alignment between PC and Xbox Series X" in terms of graphics technologies.

In the meantime, the combination of the support for DirectX 12 Ultimate in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update and Nvidia's new graphics drivers mean that PC gamers get access to a new feature designed to improve gaming performance.

Known as Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling, this setting can be accessed via your "Graphics Settings" menu (search for that by pressing the Windows key) and, when activated, can potentially improve performance and reduce latency by giving your GPU more control over its memory.

If all that's not enough, then you'll be pleased to hear that the latest Game Ready Driver also adds support for 9 new G-SYNC Compatible displays with a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and smoother gaming experience. That includes support for the gargantuan and magnificent Samsung Odyssey G9 - a 49-inch gaming monster.