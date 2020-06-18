Things are looking up for Nvidia's cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now. Square Enix has returned to the service, with 14 of its games available to play once more.

GeForce Now subscribers can therefore play the Tomb Raider trilogy, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Just Cause 3 and 4, if they have them in their Steam libraries.

Nvidia has also announced that the free games added to the Epic Vault on the Epic Games Store each week will also be available to play through GeForce Now at no extra cost. Plus, seven additional games are now available to stream too.

Hopefully, Square Enix's return will pave the way for others to make their games available on the service again too - such as Activision, 2K Games, Bethesda and Warner.

The full list of Square Enix games now available on GeForce Now is:

Battalion 1944

Boundless

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange

Life Is Strange 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Tomb Raider

The other games to be added are:

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Paladins (Epic Games Store)

Power of Seasons

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection (Epic Games Store)

Satisfactory (Epic Games Store)

Smite (Epic Games Store)

All the Square Enix games will be available from 9pm BST tonight, Thursday 18 June.