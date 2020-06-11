You could soon see Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service on Android TV devices other than its own Shield TV.

The changelog attached to the latest version of the GeForce Now Android app reveals that beta support for a wider selection of Android TV boxes and televisions has been added.

However, bar a Korea-only LG box, the LG U+ UHD, no other devices are current "optimised" for GeForce Now, so "experiences may vary".

GeForce Now is the cloud gaming platform officially launched by Nvidia in February, although it has been running in other guises and beta versions for the last few years.

It effectively enables users, either on paid or free accounts, to access their own libraries of games purchased through online platforms like Steam and Ubisoft's UPlay. Those games can be played on any supported device, as long as they have a stable internet connection.

It currently works on Nvidia's own Shield TV devices, of course, but also Mac, PC and any Android phone that has 2GB of RAM or more, plus Android 5.0 or above.

Because it runs on remote servers using GeForce RTX graphics, it can offer the best performance available - including ray-tracing on supported games.

You can find out more about GeForce Now here: What is Nvidia GeForce Now, is it free and what devices does it work with?