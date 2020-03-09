Nvidia GeForce Now has lost the support of another big name publisher, only weeks after its full launch.

The cloud gaming platform had already lost games from Activision, Bethesda and Hinterland Studio, now 2K Games has withdrawn its titles from the service.

That means GeForce Now free and paid subscribers can no longer play the likes of Borderlands 3, Bioshock Infinite or Civilization VI.

"Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce Now," Nvidia posted on its forum. "We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future."

This will come as a blow to GeForce Now members who have been happily streaming 2K Games titles until very recently, especially during the service's beta test period.

As yet, we've not had a reason why publisher has joined Activision and Bethesda in withdrawing support, but Hinterland's Raphael van Lierop tweeted on 1 March that his studio's decision to remove The Long Dark was because Nvidia failed to seek permission.

Sorry to those who are disappointed you can no longer play #thelongdark on GeForce Now. Nvidia didn't ask for our permission to put the game on the platform so we asked them to remove it. Please take your complaints to them, not us. Devs should control where their games exist. — Raphael van Lierop (@RaphLife) March 1, 2020

Hopefully, Nvidia will be able to come to an agreement with the several publishers and studios it has lost so far - and perhaps others in lieu of losing them too.

As it stands, GeForce Now still supports 100s of other games users own on Steam, UPlay and numerous other digital storefronts, so there's no need to panic yet. But if it loses any further big name brands, its hope of competing with the likes of Stadia, Project xCloud and Shadow will be at risk.