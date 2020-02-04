Nvidia has finally made its cloud gaming platform available to everyone, not just those with beta invites.

Nvidia GeForce Now has launched publicly with two plans, one free and one that offers extra features and benefits as part of a Founders membership scheme. Both enable 1080p60 game streaming, but the latter gives priority access and runs games on RTX graphics cards, rather than standard alternatives.

Unlike cloud gaming rivals Stadia and xCloud, Nvidia's service enables users to play their own bought games through digital platforms, such as Steam or Ubisoft's Uplay. You therefore log into your digital store accounts through GeForce Now and can play any of 1,000s of games without actually having to download them.

In addition, the same PC games can be played across multiple devices, including Android phones, Mac and Shield TV Android streaming products, not just Windows computers. Google Chromebooks will be supported later in 2020 too.

The free version of Nvidia GeForce Now is restricted to one hour's play at a time. Whereas, for £4.99 / $4.99 / €5.49 per month (for the first 12 months), Founders get to up the specs to RTX GeForce graphics - including ray-tracing - and greatly extend their play sessions. Paid members also get priority access to the servers.

Founders membership is also available for free on a 90-day trial first, so everyone can try it out before they pay.

GeForce Now works with broadband speeds as low as 15Mbps (for 720p60 streaming). For 1080p60 streaming, you are recommended to have a minimum of 30Mbps, but a low latency 50Mbps connection is suggested for the best experience.

As well as support for more than 1,000 games, which will need to be installed on Nvidia's host machines the first time you play, there are 100s of games pre-installed for "instant access".

You can find out more about Nvidia GeForce Now on its dedicated webpage here.