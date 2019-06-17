New Nvidia Shield TV could be incoming running Android 9

Internet code sleuths over at XDA developers have discovered some references to a new Nvidia Shield TV hardware going by the name of "mdarcy".

The references in the Google Play Developer console seemingly suggest this means there is a new, slightly refreshed version of the Nvidia Shield TV coming with the same Tegra X1 chipset, but powered by Android 9.

This new information lends credence to the hardware leaks back in March where XDA developers spotted codenames for new Nvidia Shield controllers and remotes.

It is thought that all this information just points to a minor update and refresh of the 2017 version of the Nvidia Shield TV gear rather than a brand new generational jump to Nvidia Shield 2.

There is some suggestion though that the new model will include some tweaks to the chipset that allow it to support better power usage and an enhanced maximum GPU clock speed - meaning more power behind the aging hardware.

The addition of Android 9 will also help improve the software setup and the performance of Nvidia Shield Experience software as well.

Most of this is speculation at this point though and we'll have to wait on the official news. We've loved the Nvidia Shield TV tech in the past and an update will certainly be welcome.