Nvidia will make several announcements from Las Vegas and you can follow online right here.

CES 2023 is about to begin, with plenty of interesting announcements expected to come out of this year's show.

One of the many tech giants in attendance will be Nvidia, which will host its own press conference on the eve of the event today.

Find out all the key details you need to know, right here.

When is the Nvidia CES 2023 press conference?

Nvidia's keynote presentation will begin in Las Vegas at 08:00 PST today, Tuesday 3 January 2023. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 08:00 PST

US East Coast: 11:00 EST

UK: 16:00 GMT

Central Europe: 17:00 CET

Can I watch the media event online?

You can watch the presentation live at the top of this page.

Alternatively, it will be shown on Nvidia's YouTube and Twitch feeds.

What to expect during the Nvidia press conference

Nvidia is known for one thing more than anything else - extraordinarily powerful graphics cards for PC gaming.

With the RTX 40 series now out in the wild, we don't anticipate an immediate reveal of the 50 series or anything, but we could get more information about further version of the cards coming out.

Nvidia also makes chipsets that power a bunch of interesting platforms including the Nintendo Switch so it's always worth paying attention to its announcements in full, as its new ideas could have major impacts on the gaming landscape.