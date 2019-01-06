Nvidia CES 2019 press conference live today: How to watch it

Nvidia traditionally holds its CES press conference on the Sunday before the world's largest consumer electronics trade show gets under way, and this year is no different.

It will make several announcements from Las Vegas tonight and you should be able to follow online.

Here's how.

Nvidia CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, will take to the stage at the MGM Grand in Vegas from 8pm local time today, Sunday 6 January 2019.

The press conference is open to the media and Nvidia representatives only. However, we expect the company to livestream it for everyone to watch online. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 8pm PST

US East Coast: 11pm EST

UK: 4am GMT (7 January)

Central Europe: 5am CET (7 January)

Nvidia has always streamed its CES keynotes live online and will do the same this year. We hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

The company will also be streaming the event live on uStream.

In previous years, Nvidia has shown new AI, virtual reality and in-car platforms during CES. We fully expect to see similar this time around.

We don't expect to hear much more on the company's RTX graphics cards as they were the focal point of its Gamescom keynote in autumn last year.

Maybe there will be some news on the laptop versions, however.

And we're hoping for a new refresh of the Shield line-up. A new Shield Tablet would be nice.

You can catch up with all the CES 2019 product gossip in our handy round-up here.