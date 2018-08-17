Nvidia Gamescom 2018 press conference: How to watch it

Nvidia is one of few companies to host a press conference at Gamescom this year.

It will kick off the mammoth European videogames show with a special showcase event for press and members of the public alike. And that will start with a keynote address. It might even unveil the brand new GeForce graphics cards for 2018, as rumoured.

Here then are the details on how to watch the event live.

Nvidia will be hosting its press conference in Cologne on Monday 20 August. These are the times it will start in several major locations around the globe:

UK: 5PM BST

Central Europe: 6PM CEST

East Coast US: 12PM EDT

West Coast US: 9AM PDT

Japan: 3AM JST Tuesday 21 August

You can watch the livestream of the event here. It is currently a countdown clock until the actual shindig starts on Monday 20 August.

It will also be available to view on Nvidia's Twitch channel.

We expect the livestream to be available around an hour before the event kicks off.

The main part of the Nvidia GeForce Gaming Celebration will highlight products that run on Nvidia technologies and demonstrations of graphically intensive games. For example, EA and Bioware's forthcoming Anthem was shown during E3 running in 4K using GeForce GPU cards.

Expect similar during the Gamescom event.

We also hope, as previously stated above, that the company will finally unveil a refresh of its PC graphics card line-up, including the GTX 1180.

We'll update if and when we find out more.