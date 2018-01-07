  1. Home
Nvidia CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it

As usual, Nvidia will be one of the first major companies to host a press conference at CES this year.

It will kick off the mammoth consumer electronics trade show with an hour-and-a-half keynote address, detailing products and technologies it is working on.

Here then are the details on how to watch the event live.

When is the Nvidia 2018 CES press conference?

Nvidia will be hosting its press conference in Las Vegas on Sunday 7 January at 8PM PST. That means it will start at the following times in important locations around the globe:

  • East Coast US: 11PM EST
  • UK: 4am GMT Monday 8 January
  • Central Europe: 5am CET Monday 8 January
  • Japan: 1PM JST Monday 8 January

Can I watch the Nvidia 2018 CES press conference online?

You will be able to watch a livestream of the event on 7 January.

It will be available to view on Nvidia's Facebook page or via UStream.

We expect the livestream to be available around an hour before the event kicks off.

What can I expect at the Nvidia 2018 CES press conference?

In previous years, Nvidia has focused heavily on artificial intelligence and autonomous car technologies. We expect its 2018 conference to be no different.

We also think that there will be announcements around its Shield products - maybe an updated Shield TV or, we hope, a new Shield Tablet.

We'll update if and when we find out more.

