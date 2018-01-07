Nvidia CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it

As usual, Nvidia will be one of the first major companies to host a press conference at CES this year.

It will kick off the mammoth consumer electronics trade show with an hour-and-a-half keynote address, detailing products and technologies it is working on.

Here then are the details on how to watch the event live.

Nvidia will be hosting its press conference in Las Vegas on Sunday 7 January at 8PM PST. That means it will start at the following times in important locations around the globe:

East Coast US: 11PM EST

UK: 4am GMT Monday 8 January

Central Europe: 5am CET Monday 8 January

Japan: 1PM JST Monday 8 January

You will be able to watch a livestream of the event on 7 January.

It will be available to view on Nvidia's Facebook page or via UStream.

We expect the livestream to be available around an hour before the event kicks off.

In previous years, Nvidia has focused heavily on artificial intelligence and autonomous car technologies. We expect its 2018 conference to be no different.

We also think that there will be announcements around its Shield products - maybe an updated Shield TV or, we hope, a new Shield Tablet.

We'll update if and when we find out more.