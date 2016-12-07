New Nvidia Shield Android TV box and controller expected for CES 2017

Nvidia's Shield Android TV box has been around for more than a year but is still the flagbearer for Android set-top-boxes. It was the first media streamer to offer Netflix in 4K and with HDR, and its Tegra X1 processor and 3GB of RAM ensured that it zipped through Android apps and games like a Ryu fireball through a butter wall.

However, times move on and other devices are catching up. Smart TVs themselves offer as many 4K apps, for example, even games streaming services. And games consoles have also beefed up of late. It's time for a new version of the Shield TV and it looks like we'll be getting one soon.

Nvidia is said to be unveiling a new version of its Android TV box at CES 2017 in Vegas this January.

Slashgear claims that an anonymous source is familiar with the plans. It says that the Shield TV box itself will largely stay the same, although there will be the addition of 802.11ac Wi-Fi support and MIMO antennas for better wireless connectivity.

The controller will see the most changes, it is claimed. It will switch from Wi-Fi Direct to Bluetooth Low Energy, which shouldn't lose the famed low latency the current model offers but should improve battery life. It is also said that the Shield Remote might also make the switch to Bluetooth, which would definitely be a godsend as our current remote loses power far too often.

The Shield game controller will also thin out a bit. The current one is a little unwieldy.

There are no rumours yet on whether the Shield Android tablet will also get a refresh, but we suspect so. Nvidia will also undoubtedly use its CES keynote to detail more action in the automotive space.