Latest Nvidia GeForce Experience adds remote game sharing and you can get it right now

A beta version of Nvidia's GeForce Experience is now available to download for PC owners with Nvidia graphics cards which adds the ability to share games with friends over the internet, and all they need is a Chrome browser.

The only things the recipient needs is a computer, a decent internet connection and a game controller. They can then either take control of single-player games, or if the game supports two-players on the same screen at the same time, they can join in for some PVP or co-op fun.

To share a game using the new GameStream Co-Op feature, the host needs at minimum an Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 graphics card, an Intel i3-2100 3.1GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and at least 7Mbps broadband (upstream).

First you need to download the beta version of the GeForce Experience, install it and then you can invite a friend to share a game by sending them an email through the Stream icon in the new overlay.

Other features to be added along with GameStream Co-Op include easier methods to record, share and broadcast PC gameplay. Integrated YouTube clip posting and easier screengrab capturing.

GeForce Experience still offers the other features as before, including the optimised graphics settings for your card for over 250 games.