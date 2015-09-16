  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nvidia game news

Latest Nvidia GeForce Experience adds remote game sharing and you can get it right now

|
Pocket-lint Latest Nvidia GeForce Experience adds remote game sharing and you can get it right now

- Available to owners of GTX 650 cards and up

- Players can join in through Chrome browser

- New overlay adds new broadcast modes too

A beta version of Nvidia's GeForce Experience is now available to download for PC owners with Nvidia graphics cards which adds the ability to share games with friends over the internet, and all they need is a Chrome browser.

The only things the recipient needs is a computer, a decent internet connection and a game controller. They can then either take control of single-player games, or if the game supports two-players on the same screen at the same time, they can join in for some PVP or co-op fun.

To share a game using the new GameStream Co-Op feature, the host needs at minimum an Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 graphics card, an Intel i3-2100 3.1GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and at least 7Mbps broadband (upstream).

First you need to download the beta version of the GeForce Experience, install it and then you can invite a friend to share a game by sending them an email through the Stream icon in the new overlay.

Other features to be added along with GameStream Co-Op include easier methods to record, share and broadcast PC gameplay. Integrated YouTube clip posting and easier screengrab capturing.

GeForce Experience still offers the other features as before, including the optimised graphics settings for your card for over 250 games.

PopularIn Games
  1. If this is the PS5 where do we sign up? PlayStation 5 concept design is stunning
  2. Fortnite Playground LTM is back, hurrah!
  3. Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show
  4. Cardboard Labo-style Nintendo Switch is surely the coolest console ever
  5. Snapchat might add an app store with in-app games this autumn
  1. Pets come to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, now you can own an owl, rat, cat or toad
  2. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  3. Microsoft brought back its iconic IntelliMouse gaming mouse
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
  5. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments