Nvidia Shield Tablet updated on 18 November with Android 5.0 Lollipop, Grid cloud gaming and new games

Nvidia might have been highly acclaimed for its Shield Tablet, including a five-star review from Pocket-lint, but it's not resting on its laurels. It has revealed additional plans for the device that further enhance its reputation as the Android tablet for gamers.

Nvidia Grid is perhaps the headline new feature. Launching in Preview mode, the cloud gaming service will give immediate access to over 20 full games streamed from its servers in the US and Europe, with the nearest being the one utilised per region. It is extremely low latency and streams up to 720p video at 60 frames per second, so looks close to if not better than some console experiences - the difference being that all the games are played in the cloud and controlled over an internet connection.

The Grid Preview is totally free for Shield Tablet and Shield handheld console owners. It will launch in the US this month with the UK and much of Europe getting the service from the beginning of December. Germany, because of its stricter access rules, will get it early 2015.

In addition to Grid, Nvidia is also pushing its Android 5.0 Lollipop upgrade to the Shield Tablet on 18 November. With Google only just starting its rollout, it won't take long for Nvidia to follow. Pocket-lint was told by the company that it is fully ready to go.

Nvidia also announced that new Shield Tablet 32GB/LTE owners will get a free copy of the Green Box bundle. Like the Orange Box for consoles, the Green Box will contain several of Valve's finest games. Optimised versions of Half-Life 2, Portal and Half-Life 2: Episode One will all be available for free with the tablet. Existing owners will be able to purchase each of the games separately through the Shield Hub.

Finally, a stack of new games optimised for the tablet and game controller are to be released before the end of the year. These include OddWorld: Stranger's Wrath, Pure Pool and Strike Suit Zero.