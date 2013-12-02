  Nvidia Shield update brings 1080p PC game streaming to TVs

Nvidia's Shield handheld can stream Android games to televisions at 1080p resolution via Console Mode, ans a new software update has now added the ability to stream PC games.

The update - called the December Software Update, naturally - first improves upon the original Console Mode. Specifically, it improves Android streaming by enhancing the 720p at 60 FPS quality and includes support for new games. But the real update bonus is PC Gaming Console Mode at 1080p at 60 FPS using a wireless Bluetooth controller.

PC game support at 1080p currently includes Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Batman: Arkham Origins, Battlefield 4, BioShock Infinite, Borderlands 2, Crysis 3, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and more. In fact, there are 63 games now available to stream in full HD.

But that's not all: the December Shield Software Update also introduces new functionality for Gamepad Mapper. There's now mapping gyroscope (motion-based movements to physical controls). With this feature, you can do motion movements using the analogue thumbstick.

As part of the update announcement, Nvidia said it was also rolling out a community beta feature that lets you rate and share control map profiles. Speaking of betas, if you have a Shield and live in Northern California, you can now use Nvidia's Grid beta, a cloud gaming technology.

Going back to PC games, Nvidia said more 1080p titles will be added a weekly basis. You should check the Shield website for the most up-to-date list. You can also learn how to configure Console Mode for PC gaming by visiting the Nvidia Shield online user guide.