Nvidia Shield price slashed, now $300 for launch
Nvidia's soon to be released Shield portable games console has been given a price drop just before its release. The controller/console combo will cost $300 (£194) at launch, rather than the $350 originally planned.
The price drop comes after fans at E3 said the $350 was too much, and that $299 would be the ideal cost.
"We’ve heard from thousands of gamers that if the price was $299, we’d have a home run." explained Nvidia.
Guess what, listening to their fans, that's exactly what the company has done dropped the price.
As well as the price drop, Nvidia has also tweaked its triggers, buttons and thumb sticks. The device has also had a revised design since it was unveiled at CES, which you can see in our hands on here.
For those who don't know, Shield is a Tegra 4-powered Android games console with a screen built into the controller. It is able to act as a wireless display for your PC, letting you play Steam games straight on the controller via your home Wi-Fi network. Think Nintendo DS for grown-ups.
