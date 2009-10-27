  NHS gives Wii Fit stamp of approval

It's official, video games are good for you. The NHS says so. Well, one videogame, anyway. Nintendo's hyper-successful Wii Fit has been granted the health service's "Change4Life" logo.

The scheme aims to try and get families to be healthy, and stop eating so many damn chips, given that the population is well on its way to an obesity epidemic. The NHS said that using Wii Fit can help players maintain a better shape and health as part of a "structured exercise scheme", which presumably means not taking pizza breaks between exercises.

A spokesperson for the department of health told The Telegraph: "Active video games, where kids need to jump up and down or dance about as part of the game, are a great way to get kids moving".

Nintendo's PR manage, Rob Saunders, added: "If you are worried about your bingo wings or your flabby bum, the game will give you specific exercises to target those areas".

Nintendo is the first video games company that has been issued the logo. Despite the game's £75 cost, it's proved popular amongst Wii owners that don't want to play traditional video games.