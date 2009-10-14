Cyberbike brings exercise bike accessory to Nintendo Wii

The Nintendo Wii is about to get two new fitness accessories, Cyberbike and Wii dumbbells.

If Wii fit or EA Active wasn't enough to entice you into doing exercise with your games console, games developers, Bigben Interactive, are hoping its two very different takes on video game sports will.

It has created two fitness titles, Cyberbike and My Body Coach with the aim of getting you off the sofa.

Cyberbike, as the name might suggest comes with its very own full size exercise bike for you to pedal your way to healthiness.

"The game invites you use your eco-citizen's head and legs to clean up the planet. Clear paths and roads of the sources of pollution that are ruining the environment as you cycle along on some of the most improbable vehicles ever imagined—on land, sea and air", reads the blurb.

Using the bike included with the game, players are able to ride through 18 different circuits unlocking accessories as they go.

My Body Coach employs fitness trainer to Hollywood stars, Valérie Orsoni to get you into shape with sessions lasting from seven minutes to an hour long using two 500g dumbbells into which you slide the Wiimotes.

My Body Coach will launch on 20 November while Cyberbike will be available in January 2010.

No word on pricing.