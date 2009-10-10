Amazon cuts Nintendo Wii price in UK
Amazon in the UK has slashed the price of Nintendo's Wii console, even though the game's maker hasn't reduced the official RRP in the UK for the console on its own.
Gamers keen to get some Wii Sports action can now do so from Amazon for £140, £40 cheaper than the RRP being touted elsewhere on the Internet and high street.
Nintendo promised at the end of September a price reduction was coming, however that appeared in the high street in a range of bundles priced at £180 featuring Wii Resort or Mario Kart.
"We will be reducing the trade price of Wii to retailers from 2 October 2009. In the UK and Republic of Ireland we are also introducing a new configuration of Wii hardware from 2 October 2009 which will replace the current offering and will include the Wii console and Wii Sports with the new Wii Sports Resort game and Wii MotionPlus accessory. This will be available to retailers at the newly reduced trade price", a Nintendo spokesperson told us at the time.
