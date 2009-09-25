  Nintendo Wii price cut confirmed for the UK

Following this week's price cut in the States for Nintendo's Wii console, Pocket-lint can reveal a UK price cut is also imminent.

The reduction here in the UK will come a little later - from 2 October - and will also see a new hardware bundle from Nintendo, with the company now pushing its new Wii MotionPlus add-on and the compatible Wii Sports Resort game over the older option with Wii Sports.

A statement we've received from a Nintendo spokesperson reads:

"We will be reducing the trade price of Wii to retailers from 2nd October 2009. In the UK and Republic of Ireland we are also introducing a new configuration of Wii hardware from 2nd October 2009 which will replace the current offering and will include the Wii console and Wii Sports with the new Wii Sports Resort game and Wii MotionPlus accessory. This will be available to retailers at the newly reduced trade price".

"The ultimate price to consumers is, of course, determined by the retailers. Our aim has always been to expand the gaming population and there are still many more people out there who have not yet experienced the fun of video games. This compelling offer will hopefully make Wii more accessible to everyone".

What is not clear at this stage is how much that trade price reduction will be. In the US the Wii has been reduced from $249.99 to $199.99.