  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

iDonkeyKong iPhone game launches

|
  iDonkeyKong iPhone game launches
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Mobile phone game "iDonkeyKong" has launched for the iPhone and iPod touch, created by developer VeryGames.

A clone of Nintendo's classic platformer Donkey Kong, it's not official, and as the Pocket-Gamer blog points out, will likely be yanked very soon.

Nintendo's lawyers will no doubt be on the phone to Apple's Cupertino office as soon as they get wind of it, which raises questions about Apple's App Store approval process.

Apple has made headlines in the past for its seemingly inconsistent approval process - criticised for refusing certain apps for what's seen as flimsy reasoning.

This 59p game - available to download now, but likely not for long - seems a strange one to get the go-ahead - unless of course the Apple admin bod stamping approval was too young to realise it's a rip off of a classic game from the early Eighties.

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments