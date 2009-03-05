  Wii MotionPlus coming in June?

It seems that we could be seeing the long awaited Wii MotionPlus peripheral in June, if not before.

The peripheral will add more precision to the Wii Remote, and allow it to detect rotational movements as well as side to side and front to back.

EA's Grand Slam Tennis is set to be one of the first games to make use of this new technology, and an article previewing the game has said the peripheral is due out prior to the game's release on 18 June.

Of course this would seem like a good choice for Nintendo to launch the product, considering that E3 kicks off at the beginning of June.

The Wii MotionPlus peripheral will be available on its own, or bundled with the Wii Sports Resort game. We'll be sure to keep you updated with any firm news we get.