  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Wii MotionPlus coming in June?

|
  Wii MotionPlus coming in June?

It seems that we could be seeing the long awaited Wii MotionPlus peripheral in June, if not before.

The peripheral will add more precision to the Wii Remote, and allow it to detect rotational movements as well as side to side and front to back.

EA's Grand Slam Tennis is set to be one of the first games to make use of this new technology, and an article previewing the game has said the peripheral is due out prior to the game's release on 18 June.

Of course this would seem like a good choice for Nintendo to launch the product, considering that E3 kicks off at the beginning of June.

The Wii MotionPlus peripheral will be available on its own, or bundled with the Wii Sports Resort game. We'll be sure to keep you updated with any firm news we get.

PopularIn Games
  1. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  2. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  3. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  4. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  5. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  1. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  2. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  3. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
  4. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
  5. Watch: Battlefield V reveal trailer lands with launch date, preorder info
Comments