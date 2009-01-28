  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Nerf N-Strike Switch Shot EX-3 doubles as Wii Zapper

|
1/11  
Nerf N-Strike Switch Shot EX-3 doubles as Wii Zapper
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

For those who like their Nerf and their Nintendo Wii, Hasbro thinks it has the perfect answer. The Nerf N-Strike Switch Shot EX-3.

A Nerf gun by day and a Wii Zapper by night the console accessory allows you to shoot down your mates in a combat situation before field stripping it to fit your Wii controller so you can do a bit of blasting on the TV.

Due out in the Autumn in the UK, the game can be used with a dedicated Nerf game coming out from EA later in the year, although we are informed that the Nerfs shouldn't damage your TV. But if it does, we didn't tell you it was okay.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Games
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements that matter
PUBG 1.0 will hit Xbox One in September with its own controller
HTC officially cuts the cord on HTC Vive
This is what Sony's new colourful PS4 controllers look like
Nvidia Gamescom 2018 press conference: Watch the GTX 2080 launch right here
Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments