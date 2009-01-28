Nerf N-Strike Switch Shot EX-3 doubles as Wii Zapper

For those who like their Nerf and their Nintendo Wii, Hasbro thinks it has the perfect answer. The Nerf N-Strike Switch Shot EX-3.

A Nerf gun by day and a Wii Zapper by night the console accessory allows you to shoot down your mates in a combat situation before field stripping it to fit your Wii controller so you can do a bit of blasting on the TV.

Due out in the Autumn in the UK, the game can be used with a dedicated Nerf game coming out from EA later in the year, although we are informed that the Nerfs shouldn't damage your TV. But if it does, we didn't tell you it was okay.

We will keep you posted.